Okara judicial complex case: Supreme Court orders to form committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday directed to form a committee comprising representatives from Punjab government and bar association regarding construction of judicial complex in Okara

Justice Qazi Ameen remarked that the dignity of every country depended on its education and judicial system.

A three member bench of the top court headed by Justice Mashir Alam conducted hearing on a petition regarding construction of Okara judicial complex.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's counsel pleaded that there was a total of 40 kanal land allocated for the project.

Further, 8 kanal land had also been allocated for the purpose.

He contended that Okara was the most biggest tehsil of the province where around 1400 lawyers were working and their number was increasing day by day.

He prayed the bench to order the provincial to start construction work on the project after acquiring land for it.

Justice Qazi Ameen remarked that the court wanted that the province should use its powers at own. Apparently, this matter didn't seem difficult, he said.

The court ordered to establish a committee to address the issue and adjourned hearing till two weeks.