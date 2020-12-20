Okara Police arrest 212 wanted criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Okara district police arrested 212 wanted criminals, including 22 of A category and 190 of B category during the last one month.

A spokesman for the Punjab Police told APP on Sunday that 127 cases were registered against illegal weapon-holders, and 10 rifles, 12 guns, 101 pistols/ revolvers, five carbines and 758 bullets were recovered.

The district police also registered 84 cases against drug-pushers during this period and recovered 49.977-kg hashish, 1,092 litres of liquor, 1.140-kg opium, 20-litre lehan (raw liquor) and unearthed six liquor making units.

Fifteen cases were registered over violation of the Sound System Act, two cases over hate material promotion, and 7 cases against gamblers.

Over display of arms, 12 cases were registered and illegal arms were recovered including 14 pistols, five pump action, one rifle, 110 bullets and cartridges from the accused. Stolen goods including cash, motorcycles, cattle-heads, mobile-phones, LCD, etc. worth Rs3,385,500 were also recovered.

Two cases of robbery and robbery with murder, registered by Depalpur Circle Police, were traced by Hujra Shah Muqeem Police Station and Saddar Depalpur Police Station during the same period.