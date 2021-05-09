Okara police arrest 232 POs last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Okara police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 232 proclaimed offenders and other suspects involved in various crimes and recovered huge quantity of drugs and illegal weapons during month of April.

According to spokesman for the Punjab police, the district police arrested 9 members of 2 gangs and recovered stolen property.

In a crackdown against narcotics, the police recovered 85.462 kg hashish, 1406 liters liquor and unearthed four distilleries.

While, the police registered 43 cases for over-speeding, 10 cases of bogus number plates, 06 cases of substandard cylinders, 13 cases of gambling and 11 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act in thedistrict.

DPO Okara Faisal Shehzad said that full scale operations against anti-social elements would continue.