UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Okara Police Arrest 232 POs Last Month

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Okara police arrest 232 POs last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Okara police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 232 proclaimed offenders and other suspects involved in various crimes and recovered huge quantity of drugs and illegal weapons during month of April.

According to spokesman for the Punjab police, the district police arrested 9 members of 2 gangs and recovered stolen property.

In a crackdown against narcotics, the police recovered 85.462 kg hashish, 1406 liters liquor and unearthed four distilleries.

While, the police registered 43 cases for over-speeding, 10 cases of bogus number plates, 06 cases of substandard cylinders, 13 cases of gambling and 11 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act in thedistrict.

DPO Okara Faisal Shehzad said that full scale operations against anti-social elements would continue.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Okara April Sunday

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

5 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

7 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

7 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

7 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.