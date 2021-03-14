UrduPoint.com
Okara Police Arrest 29 Robbers Of Six Gangs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Okara police arrested 29 robbers of six gangs and recovered stolen property and Rs 5,672,000 from their possession during the last two weeks and returned to the real owners.

According to Punjab Police spokesman, the police also traced 72 cases against the gangsters.

In the ongoing operation to nab the proclaimed offenders, the police arrested 190 proclaimed offenders including 16-A category and 174-B category offenders while 38 court absconders were detained.

DPO Okara Faisal Shehzad said that during the operations against drug dealers, police teams recovered 54 kg cannabis, 250 grams opium, 1898 liters liquor while 9 mini liquor factories were also seized.

Regarding the ongoing drive to eradicate illegal weapons from the district, he said that a total of 94 cases were registered and recovered 75 pistols, 10 guns and 7 rifles and other weapons under the National Action Plan.

As many as 12 cases against violation of sound system, three cases of temporary accommodation, 94 cases of illicit weapons, four cases of wall chalking, 16 cases of anti-gambling campaign, two cases of kite flying and two cases of display of weapons were registered.

DPO Faisal said that Okara Police would continue to perform its professional duties honestlyto ensure uniform implementation of law and order and protection of life and property of thepeople.

