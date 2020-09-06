UrduPoint.com
Okara Police Arrested 195 'criminals' In August

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The district police arrested at least 195 criminals during a special campaign in August 2020, according to the police sources.

District Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik said that 14 members of 5 gangs were arrested and 9 pistols, one rifle, one gun and 56 bullets and cartridges were recovered from their possession during the operation against those involved in criminal activities.

Stolen cash, motorcycle, cattle, mobile-phones, LCD etc., worth Rs 1,078,700 were also recovered from them.

Similarly, 112 cases of arms were registered in which two Kalashnikovs, six rifles, 17 guns , 91 pistols/ revolvers, one carbine and 529 bullets were recovered.

Likewise ,134 cases against drug-pusher were registered and 96.476-kg charas ,1,994-litre liquor,107-litre lehn (raw liquor) and 10 distilleries were recovered.

During crackdown on gamblers, 12 cases were registered and the stake money was recovered. Also, 195 fugitives were arrested, out of which 19 were of A category, 176 of B category and 22 were court-absconders.

Under the implementation of national action plan, 26 cases were registered over violation of sound system, four cases against sensitive installations, seven cases under the Temporary Tenancy Ordinance, three under the Hate Material Act and one under the 16-MPO.

