Okara University arranges seminar on World Food Safety Day

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Department of Food Science & Technology, University of Okara, organised a seminar on the 'World Food Safety Day' to raise awareness about importance of food safety and its global implications.

The event held at the university auditorium witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities including Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, and a panel of speakers.

Addressing the audience, Prof Wajid emphasised the significance of World Food Safety Day in ensuring well-being of communities worldwide. He highlighted the role of academia in promoting research and knowledge dissemination, stating, "Universities play a pivotal role in educating the masses and generating innovative solutions to tackle food safety challenges. Today's seminar is a testament to our commitment to creating a healthier and safer food ecosystem," he added.

The seminar featured a diverse lineup of guest speakers, each renowned in their respective fields. Prof Dr Tahir Zahoor, Dean at Nur International University, shared his insights on emerging trends and challenges in the food industry.

He emphasised the importance of technology and research in ensuring production, distribution and consumption of safe and nutritious food.

Maria Aslam, District Health Nutritionist, shed light on the pressing issue of food adulteration and its impact on public health. She stressed the need for stringent regulations and quality control measures.

Dr Ahmad Hassan, WHO Representative at Okara, focused on the role of effective food safety management systems in combating food-borne illnesses. He highlighted the importance of hygiene practices, food handling techniques, and cross-sector collaboration in reducing the burden of food-borne diseases.

The seminar concluded with a call to action, emphasising the collective responsibility of individuals, institutions, and policymakers in ensuring food safety. Participants were encouraged to actively contribute to research, innovation, and education efforts, enabling a safer and healthier food environment for all.

The organisers of the event included Dr Sajjad Sarwar, Dr Shahzad Iqbal and Dr Saira Sattar.