UrduPoint.com

Okara University Arranges Seminar On World Food Safety Day

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Okara University arranges seminar on World Food Safety Day

Department of Food Science & Technology, University of Okara, organised a seminar on the 'World Food Safety Day' to raise awareness about importance of food safety and its global implications

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Department of Food Science & Technology, University of Okara, organised a seminar on the 'World Food Safety Day' to raise awareness about importance of food safety and its global implications.

The event held at the university auditorium witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities including Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, and a panel of speakers.

Addressing the audience, Prof Wajid emphasised the significance of World Food Safety Day in ensuring well-being of communities worldwide. He highlighted the role of academia in promoting research and knowledge dissemination, stating, "Universities play a pivotal role in educating the masses and generating innovative solutions to tackle food safety challenges. Today's seminar is a testament to our commitment to creating a healthier and safer food ecosystem," he added.

The seminar featured a diverse lineup of guest speakers, each renowned in their respective fields. Prof Dr Tahir Zahoor, Dean at Nur International University, shared his insights on emerging trends and challenges in the food industry.

He emphasised the importance of technology and research in ensuring production, distribution and consumption of safe and nutritious food.

Maria Aslam, District Health Nutritionist, shed light on the pressing issue of food adulteration and its impact on public health. She stressed the need for stringent regulations and quality control measures.

Dr Ahmad Hassan, WHO Representative at Okara, focused on the role of effective food safety management systems in combating food-borne illnesses. He highlighted the importance of hygiene practices, food handling techniques, and cross-sector collaboration in reducing the burden of food-borne diseases.

The seminar concluded with a call to action, emphasising the collective responsibility of individuals, institutions, and policymakers in ensuring food safety. Participants were encouraged to actively contribute to research, innovation, and education efforts, enabling a safer and healthier food environment for all.

The organisers of the event included Dr Sajjad Sarwar, Dr Shahzad Iqbal and Dr Saira Sattar.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Okara Event All Industry

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

21 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

21 minutes ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

45 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

50 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

54 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.