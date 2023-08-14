Okara University celebrates Independence Day with fervour

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Independence Day was commemorated with great patriotic zeal at the University of Okara here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, along with Renala Khurd Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Ziaullah, hoisted the flag at the Okavian Square.

The university guards presented a march-past and national anthem was played. A large number of administrative staff, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was followed by cake-cutting and plantation on campus.

In his special message, the VC vowed to inculcate professional skills and characteristics such as honesty, truthfulness and patriotism among the students so that they could serve the nation well.

He also paid tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifices.

The AC told in his message, "Pakistan was established after great sacrifices and hardships. Now we should honor those efforts and work hard to make this nation greater." The Okara University has been celebrating the Independence Day for the last one week.

Earlier, competitions of speech and patriotic songs were held. A series of seminars was also organised where prominent people including Lieutenant Colonel Usman Masood, the assistant commissioner, Ziaullah, VC Prof Wajid and others debated essence of Pakistan Ideology.