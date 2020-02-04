Okara University holds Kashmir Solidarity Day rally

A large number of students, teachers and administrative staff of the University of Okara rallied from the Main Academic Block to the Students Service Centre on Tuesday to show solidarity with the cause of Kashmiris

RENALA KHURD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A large number of students, teachers and administrative staff of the University of Okara rallied from the Main Academic Block to the Students Service Centre on Tuesday to show solidarity with the cause of Kashmiris.

The rally, led by Assistant Professor Botany Dr Faheem Arshad, was organised by the Director Student Affairs Dr Shoaib Saleem in collaboration with the UO Media Society.

Students were holding banners and placards. They chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir.

The rally was followed by a speech competition. Taseer Haider and Umer Bin Abdul Aziz among other students delivered speeches, highlighting the struggle of Kashmiris and demanding the international community to stand for the right to self-determination of the occupied Kashmir.

Vice Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, in his special message on the Kashmir Day, said: "The cause of Kashmir is the cause of human rights and the human rights violations cannot be overlooked.

"The international community should persuade India to shun its war rhetoric and let the Kashmiris decide their fate, as the fate of the entire region is linked with the fate of Kashmir."