Okara University Signs MoUs With Sialkot, Pindi Universities For Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Okara has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot and the Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) to enhance collaboration in various areas of academics and research.

The MoUs were inked between Okara University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, RWU VC Prof Dr Anila Kaml, and GCWU Sialkot VC Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, respectively.

Under the agreements, these institutions would work together to achieve United Nation's SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), facilitate students regarding the use of laboratories and equipment and hostels, organise joint lectures, seminars, workshops and conferences, and develop bilateral culture of research and innovation and provide opportunities of internship to students for their professional development.

The universities would arrange sports events for female students by observing all cultural values. Commenting on the scope of the MoUs, Prof Wajid said, "We want to build a strong network of the academicians and researchers at national and international levels and these agreements will enable us to pool up resources and expertise to perk up the higher education standards in Pakistan."Earlier, the Okara University had entered into pacts with more than 30 universities and all those were functional.

