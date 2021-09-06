UrduPoint.com

Okara University Students, Staff Pay Tribute To 1965 War Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The students, faculty and employees of the University of Okara observed the Defence Day with national zeal and paid glowing tribute to the brave armed forces and martyrs of the 1965 war between Pakistan and India.

Various events including a rally, seminar and plantation event were organised on campus to mark the day.

At a seminar, organised by the Department of Sociology, students and faculty members delivered speeches and paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs. The speakers expressed solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and vowed to support the defenders of Pakistan's borders.

In his message at the event, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar stressed the role of youth in securing the future of the country. He said, "We need to equip our youth with knowledge and skills of modern science and technology.

" He urged them to play an active role in socioeconomic development of the country.

In-Charge Department of Sociology Dr Sumera-tul-Hasan said, "We should defend our country not only from the external threats, but also from the internal vices like gender discrimination, child abuse, violence against women, workplace harassment, corruption, international conflicts and terrorism." Other faculty members including Dr Zahid Bilal, Dr Shehzad Farid, Zoya Yaqub and Fakhara Shahid also expressed their views on the importance of the Defence Day and the role of the youth in making Pakistan a prosperous nation.

Later, the faculty members and students rallied with banners to express solidarity with the armed forces.

Plantation was also done in connection with the Green & Clean Pakistan campaign of the Government of Pakistan.

