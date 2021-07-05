UrduPoint.com
Okara University VC Promises All Facilities To Students With Disabilities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Okara University VC promises all facilities to students with disabilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar has promised providing the best possible educational facilities to physically challenged students and help them get jobs after completing their education.

He was addressing an orientation session, organised for the encouragement of persons with disabilities at the university on Monday. The session was organised under the supervision of Dr Nadeem and Dr Nadia Gilani while more than 80 students, who got enrolled in the university on disabled quota, attended the event and shared their views with the VC and the faculty.

Dr Zakar urged his teachers to never discriminate against physically challenged persons. He said, "This is an inclusive university that is aimed at providing equal academic and infrastructural facilities to all students regardless of race, religion, socioeconomic status and physical appearance."The VC also announced personally visiting all towns and villages in the 100 kilometre radius of the university with an objective to search and encourage the physically challenged students to seek their higher education free-of-cost.

More Stories From Pakistan

