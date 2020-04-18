UrduPoint.com
Okara University VC Stresses Varsities Role In Mitigating COVID-19 Impact

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:36 PM

Veteran social scientist and vice chancellor of Okara University, Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, has called upon the higher educational institutions to play their role in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 ( novel coronavirus) on society as well as the national economy

In a social media message, he said here on Saturday that the pandemic should be taken as the engine of social mobility. He said the universities would have to play a crucial role during these hard times.

He said unemployment and exploitation might increase in the aftermath of the COVID-19 and its impact on the underprivileged people and some ethnic minority groups might be more severe.

"Universities have more direct role to play. We can develop highly skilled people to support our economy, enhance business productivity and provide skilled workers to the industry. We can help impart skills to people, who have lost their jobs," said Dr Zakar.

According to a university spokesperson, the Okara University enrolled 6,000 students during the Fall 2019 admissions, and 70 per cent of them are females. According to a survey, conducted by university's Social Sciences Research Center (SSRC), a vast majority of the students might not have been able to move to big cities to pursue their higher education.

