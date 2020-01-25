UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Okara Varsity Forms Research Group To Conduct Study On Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

Okara varsity forms research group to conduct study on corruption

The University of Okara has formed a research group to conduct institutional and evidence based study on corruption and its link with social behaviours

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : The University of Okara has formed a research group to conduct institutional and evidence based study on corruption and its link with social behaviours.

University sources said here on Saturday, the research group will comprise senior faculty members of various disciplines.

The aim of the research group is to point out the elements behind the ever increasing corruption in the society.

Addressing the maiden session of the group, Vice Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar said that corruption was not a problem of law and order, but it was linked with behaviours and we need to fix behaviours in order to stem out corruption from our society.

"Corruption is deeply embedded in our social and cultural milieu. The root causes of corruption are institutional instability, lack of social security system and lack of trust in the functioning of system", Dr Zakar added.

Related Topics

Corruption Law And Order Okara From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

7 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.