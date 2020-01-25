Okara varsity forms research group to conduct study on corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Okara has formed a research group to conduct institutional and evidence based study on corruption and its link with social behaviours

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : The University of Okara has formed a research group to conduct institutional and evidence based study on corruption and its link with social behaviours.

University sources said here on Saturday, the research group will comprise senior faculty members of various disciplines.

The aim of the research group is to point out the elements behind the ever increasing corruption in the society.

Addressing the maiden session of the group, Vice Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar said that corruption was not a problem of law and order, but it was linked with behaviours and we need to fix behaviours in order to stem out corruption from our society.

"Corruption is deeply embedded in our social and cultural milieu. The root causes of corruption are institutional instability, lack of social security system and lack of trust in the functioning of system", Dr Zakar added.