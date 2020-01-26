Okara varsity forms research group to conduct study on corruption

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Okara has formed a research group to conduct institutional and evidence-based study on corruption and its link with social behaviours.

University sources said here on Sunday, the research group would comprise senior faculty members of various disciplines.

The aim of the research group is to point out the elements behind the ever-increasing corruption in society, said Vice Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar while addressing the maiden session of the group members.

He said that corruption was not a problem of law and order, but it was linked with behaviours and we need to fix behaviours in order to stem out corruption from our society.

"Corruption is deeply embedded in our social and cultural milieu. The root causes of corruption are institutional instability, lack of social security system and lack of trust in the functioning of system", Dr Zakar added.