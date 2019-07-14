UrduPoint.com
OKC Members Remember July 1931 Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The executive members of Organization of Kashmir Coalition (OKC), including Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo, have paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the OKC members in a statement issued in London stated that the martyrs had set a direction for the salvation of the oppressed people and sacrificed their today for tomorrow for their Kashmiri brethren.

The last words of these martyrs are immortal: "We have done our duty now it is for you to complete the mission." "Ever since the indomitable will of the people is reflected in their sacrifices, the people of Kashmir including the leadership reiterate their commitment to pursue the peoples' narrative till they are able to decide their political future by exercising their free will in a referendum under the auspices of United Nations," they said.

The OKC is committed to expose Indian brutalities on the people of Kashmir on every forum and shall continue to demand international facilitation for ensuring a peaceful settlement, the statement added.

"If peace moves are underway in Afghanistan and Korea, Kashmir too deserves a peaceful resolution.

The best tribute to our martyrs is our indomitable resolve to complete the mission for which theylaid down their lives", declared Prof Shawl and Barrister Tramboo.

