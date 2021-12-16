UrduPoint.com

Old And Dilapidated Vehicles Banned In KP Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

Old and dilapidated vehicles banned in KP educational institutions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department has banned the use of old and dilapidated vehicles in educational institutions for the transportation of students across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department has banned the use of old and dilapidated vehicles in educational institutions for the transportation of students across the province.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Transport, the transport of students in educational institutions on vehicles registered or manufactured before December 2000 has been banned.

The department has given educational institutions one month to replace old and unsafe vehicles.

Educational institutions that did not change vehicles after the deadline would face action.

It may be mentioned here that most of the vehicles used by the educational institutions for the transportation of students and staff were old and unsafe for the transportation of students besides causing environmental pollution.

