Old Bannu Road being dualized by NHA

Dualization and upgradation project of 83 kilometre Old Bannu Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was being carried by National Highway Authority ( NHA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Dualization and upgradation project of 83 kilometre Old Bannu Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was being carried by National Highway Authority ( NHA).

An official of NHA told APP on Wednesday that 40 km long first package of the project, Domail - Khurrum portion was awarded to the Frontier Works Organization,the lowest evaluated bidder, at the bid price of Rs 7.132 billion. Its work started in February 2018 and so far about 15 per cent physical progress has been achieved mainly due to lack of funds availability ,the official added.

He said the 35 km Khurram-Krapa potion is the second package of the project was awarded to the Frontier Works Organization ,the lowest evaluated bidder, at the bid price of Rs 5.927 billion.

Work on the package started in February 2018 and so far about 13 per cent physical progress has been achieved.

The third package of the project Gaandi Chowk - Sarai Naurang section is 8 km long and was awarded to M/s NCC-IKAN-HRPL Joint Venture ,the lowest evaluated bidder, at the bid price of Rs 0.718 billion. Work on the package started in February 2018 and so far about 61 per cent physical progress of the project has been achieved.

The NHA official said that the development of infrastructure in the less developed areas would contribute to their economic uplift through accelerated trade activities .

He said that the existing road was single carriageway which was being dualized and improved.

He said the project would provide the heavy traffic movement on Indus Highway (N-55) with an alternate route thus sharing the traffic burden with Indus Highway.

Indus Highway is 1,264 km long that runs along the Indus River connecting port city Karachi with Kohat and Peshawar via D. G. Khan and D.I.Khan. The highway being the second largest road connection after Grand Trunk Road, and provides an alternate north-south link while traversing 491 km in Sindh, 360 km in Punjab and 396 km in KPK, and connecting Rajanpur, D.G.Khan, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Kohat and Peshawar. The highway, however, is now facing difficulties in coping with the ever increasing traffic load especially the heavyvehicles due to its limited capacity.

/395