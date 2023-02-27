UrduPoint.com

Old Bannu Road Project To Improve Connectivity In Local Communities: NHA Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) is making steady progress on the Old Bannu road project which is a crucial transportation road linking Bannu to Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP on Monday, an official of NHA said that progress has been made on the Old Bannu road which spans a distance of 84 kilometres and is divided into three packages, adding that the first package, which covers the area near Sarai Naurang, has already been completed and the remaining area, from Krapa to Bannu, has been divided into two additional packages.

The official said that the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has been contracted to carry out the work on this project, and progress is being made at an impressive pace.

He said that the Old Bannu road is an essential route that connects several major cities in KP and the completion of this project will not only improve transportation infrastructure but also enhance connectivity for local communities, boosting economic growth and development in the region.

He emphasized the importance of this project and highlighted the NHA's commitment to completing it on time. With the FWO's expertise and the support of local residents, the project is expected to be a success which will provide a much-needed upgrade to the region's transportation network, he maintained.

