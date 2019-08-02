UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Blood As Good As New For Patient Survival: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:36 PM

Old blood as good as new for patient survival: Study

Using the freshest blood for transfusion may not necessarily improve patients survival rates, Canadian researchers have found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Using the freshest blood for transfusion may not necessarily improve patients survival rates, Canadian researchers have found.

The large international study has finally put an end to the contentious issue about whether stored blood could be harmful and fresher blood would be better and showed that the freshest blood did not reduce the proportion of patients who died in hospital, the researchers said.

"Our study provides strong evidence that transfusion of fresh blood does not improve patient outcomes, and this should reassure clinicians that fresher is not better," said lead author Nancy Heddle, Professor at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

The results may also be a good news for blood suppliers worldwide as having a supply of stored blood helps to ensure that blood is available when a patient needs it, she added in the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

For the study, the team analysed 31,497 adult patients at hospitals in Australia, Canada and the US.

The findings showed that mortality rate was 9.1 per cent with people receiving the freshest blood, and 8.7 per cent among those receiving the oldest blood.

"Advances in blood storage now allow blood to be stored up to 42 days before transfusion and the usual practice is to use up the blood that has been in storage the longest. But, because there are biochemical, structural and functional changes in the blood during storage, there had been concerns about the use of 'older' blood," explained John Eikelboom, Professor at McMaster University.

Related Topics

Australia Canada Died Nancy Ontario Lead May Blood

Recent Stories

After child murder, German minister urges Swiss bo ..

15 seconds ago

Cloudy weather for Malakand, Hazara predicted

17 seconds ago

Monsoon plantation drive under 10BTT to be launche ..

18 seconds ago

Trade of sacrificial animals starts in Karachi

21 seconds ago

Sudan arrests paramilitaries for pupils' killing a ..

6 minutes ago

Five drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.