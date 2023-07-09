Old buildings posing risk to human lives amid monsoon rainfall predictions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Dilapidated buildings in various localities of the city were mostly inhabited by middle and lower-middle-class families are posing a serious threat to the lives of residents in the monsoon season.

A survey conducted by APP revealed that the majority of dilapidated buildings are located in Raja Bazaar, Kaalan Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Babra Bazaar, Bagh Sardaran, Dingi Khoi, Ratta Amral, Purana Qila, Murree Road and in the cantonment areas.

Muhammad Latif, the owner of one such dilapidated building, said that they have no resources to reconstruct the house in which they were living. "We would construct new houses if we have money. Most of the people living in old houses don't want to leave as these are their ancestral properties," he said.

"This is the property of my forefathers and I don't want to leave this place. I have an emotional attachment with this old structure," said Nadeem, owner of an old building in Raja Bazaar.

It is mentioned that in the past, gloomy incidents crop up which claimed billion of rupees loss and precious human lives were perished due to the collapse of the buildings.

The concerned department should take action against these building owners as soon as possible to safe infrastructure losses and human lives.

The Met Office forecast rain impacts in the next 24-48 hours in the country. The highest amount of rainfall will be in Punjab's cities like Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot.

However, other provinces have been alerted too for heavy to moderate rain. Urban flooding alerts issued for cities and municipal areas with risks of landslides.

Coordinated preparedness and proactive responses saves lives, so all response teams, both public and NGOs in the affected areas need to stay vigilant and prepared.

