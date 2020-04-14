Old Busbar At Dawood Khail Grid Replaced In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:21 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has replaced old bus bar with twin-bundled latest Bus Bar at 132-KV Dawood Khail grid station Mianwali.
FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that FESCO Grid System Construction staff is replacing all old and redundant electricity installations on all grids besides upgrading transformers so that electricity-related complaints could be minimized at maximum extent during summer.
The replacement of new machinery and installation will also help in provision of new electricity connections in the area,