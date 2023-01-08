Old citizens, special children need care, comfort: secretary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Social Welfare Meher Muhammad Hayat Lak on Sunday said that senior citizens need special attention, and it is our prime responsibility to care for their necessities.

He expressed these views while visiting the centres, "Aafiat" for elderly people and "Gehwara" for special children.

The secretary said that old age was a sensitive phase, adding that elderly people need care and comfort to lead healthy lives without worries and anxiety.

Meanwhile, talking to the children of Gehwara cxentre, he said that the new generation was the country's future and kids suffering from economic problems were getting free of cost education, boarding, and health facilities at Gehwara.

He said that the Punjab government was committed to providing the best kinds of facilities to the poor and deprived segments of society, and these institutions played a vital role in uplifting those people.

The secretary also distributed gifts among the older people and children present at the institutes.

On the occasion, Divisional Director of Social Welfare Muhammad Shahid Rana presented a logo of "Sanatzar"to the secretary.