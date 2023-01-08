UrduPoint.com

Old Citizens, Special Children Need Care, Comfort: Secretary

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Old citizens, special children need care, comfort: secretary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Social Welfare Meher Muhammad Hayat Lak on Sunday said that senior citizens need special attention, and it is our prime responsibility to care for their necessities.

He expressed these views while visiting the centres, "Aafiat" for elderly people and "Gehwara" for special children.

The secretary said that old age was a sensitive phase, adding that elderly people need care and comfort to lead healthy lives without worries and anxiety.

Meanwhile, talking to the children of Gehwara cxentre, he said that the new generation was the country's future and kids suffering from economic problems were getting free of cost education, boarding, and health facilities at Gehwara.

He said that the Punjab government was committed to providing the best kinds of facilities to the poor and deprived segments of society, and these institutions played a vital role in uplifting those people.

The secretary also distributed gifts among the older people and children present at the institutes.

On the occasion, Divisional Director of Social Welfare Muhammad Shahid Rana presented a logo of "Sanatzar"to the secretary.

Related Topics

Poor Education Government Of Punjab Lead Sunday From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

4 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.