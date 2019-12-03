UrduPoint.com
Old Dispute Claims Five Lives In Kandhkot

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:10 PM

Old dispute claims five lives in Kandhkot

At least five people were killed while two others sustained serious injuries as two rival groups opened fire in Kandhkot on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed while two others sustained serious injuries as two rival groups opened fire in Kandhkot on Tuesday.

According to police sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to rivalry on land dispute, people from both groups were working in fields when the brawl began, a pedestrian also received a bullet and died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, while police had registered a First Information Report (F.I.R) against the culprits who fled from the spot, search operation was underway to arrest the murderers, the sources mentioned.

