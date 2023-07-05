Old enmity claim two lives

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed over firing between two groups for old enmity near Sindh Gabol Rajanpur on Wednesday.

According to details, there was a reported brawl between Bahora and Maiken communities over old enmity in which 36 years old Muhammad Ajmal and Abdul Malik sustained serious injuries while one another sustained minor injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the seriously injured to hospital but they succumbed to injuries.

A spokesperson for district police said that there was old enmity between the two groups and two persons were killed in extensive firing. The accused managed to escape from there.

Police have lodged a case and started legal action against the accused. The bodies were handed over to heirs after autopsy.