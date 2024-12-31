Old enmity claim two lives in Sargodha

Two people were killed over an old enmity in Jhal Chakian police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Two people were killed over an old enmity in Jhal Chakian police limits on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that Muhammad Sajid (50) and Muhammad Imran (40) were riding a motorcycle when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at them, which resulted in their instant death.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching hospital for legal formalities. An investigation is ongoing.