Old Enmity Claimed Life In Dera Ismail Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

A man was shot dead by his rivals in Sarha Grah, a village in the limit of Parova police station, said police on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was shot dead by his rivals in Sarha Grah, a village in the limit of Parova police station, said police on Saturday.

Muhammad Ramzan son of Sarfaraz was sprayed with bullets by his rivals near his residence at Distry No.

22 when he was going to a hearing at local court.

The man received fatal injuries and died on the spot. The assailants managed to escape from the crime scene. Old enmity was stated behind the incident. The Parova police registered a case and started investigation.

