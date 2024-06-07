Old enmity claimed three lives in Esa Khail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) As many as three persons were killed,while six sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident here at Kalu Shareef area.

Police said that two Pathan groups of Esa khail had an old enmity over some domestic issues.

On the day of incident, some unidentified armed outlaws opened fire at passenger van and killed Faraz (22), Asmatullah (40) and Saeed Ahmed (46),all residents of Munda Khail on the spot, while passengers including Muhammad Wasif, Shakeel Khan, Muzaffer, Kaneez Fatima, Naaz bibi and others sustained injuries.

On getting information,Police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the victims to hospital for necessary legal formalities.