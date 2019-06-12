Old enmity claims 3 lives in Jacobabad

Old enmity took three lives in Jacobabad on WednesdayArmed persons of Jakhrani Tribe attacked Odho Tribe and killed 3 persons Hajan, Nadir Odho and primary school teacher Sobidar while 5 persons Amir, Muzamil, Gull Muhammad, Azad and innocent girl have been injured

Jacobabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Old enmity took three lives in Jacobabad on WednesdayArmed persons of Jakhrani Tribe attacked Odho Tribe and killed 3 persons Hajan, Nadir Odho and Primary school teacher Sobidar while 5 persons Amir, Muzamil, Gull Muhammad, Azad and innocent girl have been injured.

Injured have been shifted to hospital.It is worth mentioning that the bloody conflict between Odho Tribe and Jakhrani Tribe had started 1 year before over a cricket match and till now 7 person have lost their lives over this enmity.