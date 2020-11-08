UrduPoint.com
Old Enmity Claims 5 Lives In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Old enmity claims 5 lives in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Five persons were killed and four others injured during a firing incident in Kaghazai area of Kohat district. The reason behind the killings is stated to be an old enmity.

According to police, a musical programme was underway at a marriage ceremony on the night between Saturday and Sunday when the accused namely Mujahid son of Taj Gul, Zahid son of Shahnawaz, Asfand Yar son of Toor Gul and Arshad son of Rasool Khan reportedly opened fire on their rivals.

Qaiser Muhammad and Niaz Muhammad, sons of Mirza Ali Khan, Junaid son of Khalid Mehmood, Qasim son of Saifur Rehman and Abdur Rehman son of Rehmat Shah were killed and four others injured.

The dead bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Police Station Cantt Kohat registered a case against the accused.

The reason behind the incident was stated old enmity.

Cantt Police registered the case and further investigation was underway.

