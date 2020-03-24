UrduPoint.com
Old Enmity Claims 6 Lives,injures 3 In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Old enmity claims 6 lives,injures 3 in Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Six persons were killed while three other received serious bullet injuries as two groups opened firing on each other near the area of Naushahro Feroz in Nawabshah on Tuesday.

According to police sources the ill-fatted incident occurred as two rivalry groups fought over an old enmity, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a near by hospital for medico-legal assistance, they stated.

Police had registered an F.I.R against the murderers and started search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the incident, they further informed.

