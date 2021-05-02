(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A young farmer was allegedly tortured to death by his rivals in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Arif Nawab resident of Chak No.63-GB got missing from his house one day ago and his body was recovered from a place outside the locality.

The police was suspicious that he was killed by his rivals to avenge an old enmity.

The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation is under progress, spokesman added.