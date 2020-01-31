Old enmity claims five lives in Islamabad

Five persons were shot dead by unidentified persons at Shah Kot road in Safdar Abad near Shekhupura on Friday morning

A private news channel reported that the incident took place when the five persons belonging to the same town of Awagat, were on way to Faisalabad in their car bearing registration number LE 3861 to attend court hearing.

All the five persons died on the spot as result of gun fires opened on them by their enemy group.

Rescue sources told that the incident was result of old enmity between two groups that had claimed 12 lives so far.