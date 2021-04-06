Old enmity claims five lives including passerby

Five people including a passerby was killed in exchange of firing between rival groups in Gudikhel village of district Karak

The police said that exchange of firing took place between Raab Nawaz and Jaffar Ali groups having old enmity.

In exchange of firing, two sons of Rab Nawaz including Waqar and Ayub Khan were killed while Jaffar Ali and Ihsan were killed from the rival group. The name and identify of passerby was not yet ascertained.

The police have shifted dead bodies to hospital to complete legal formalities and registered the case.