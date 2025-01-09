Old enmity claims four lives in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Four people were shot dead and five injured by rivals over an old enmity

at Aziz Bhatti Town Chowk on Thursday.

The police said Shafi, 33, Fazalur Rehman, 32, Zaheer Abbas, 29, Abdul Staar, 41,

Shehbaz, 36, Azam, Zafer, Jaleel and Ramzan of Chak No 54 SB were returning home on a

car after court hearings when their rivals started firing at them.

As a resulted, Shafi, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Zaheer Abass and Abdul Staar died on the spot

while Shehbaz, Azam, Zafar, Jaleel and Ramzan sustained critical bullet injuries.

The Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the

injured to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

DPO Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi and SSP Investigation reached the spot and directed officials

to arrest the accused at the earliest.