Old Enmity Claims Life

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :-:A youth was shot dead over an old rivalry in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Atif resident of Chak No.203-RB Malikpur had an old enmity with Dogar group.

In a fit of grudge, Suny Dogar, Javaid Dogar, Maula Dogar, etc. allegedly shot at and injured Atif.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered against six accused.

Further investigation was underway.

