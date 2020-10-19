Old Enmity Claims Life
Mon 19th October 2020
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :-:A youth was shot dead over an old enmity, in the precincts of Kanganpur police station.
Police said on Monday that Muhammad Shabbir (22) along with his friends- Pervez and Ali Shan was returning to his hometown from Ruknpura when Intizar and Mushtaq etc.
, allegedly opened fire at him near Raqba Haqnawaz Dogar. Shabbir died on the spot.
Police have sent the body to hospital for postmortem.
Police are investigating.