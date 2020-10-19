Old enmity claims life

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :-:A youth was shot dead over an old enmity, in the precincts of Kanganpur police station.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Shabbir (22) along with his friends- Pervez and Ali Shan was returning to his hometown from Ruknpura when Intizar and Mushtaq etc.

, allegedly opened fire at him near Raqba Haqnawaz Dogar. Shabbir died on the spot.

Police have sent the body to hospital for postmortem.

Police are investigating.