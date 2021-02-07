Old enmity claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :An old enmity has claimed life of a youth in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Amir Iftikhar resident of Chak 273-JB Mahlan had an old enmity with Aslam etc of the same locality.

On the day of incident, Aslam etc allegedly opened indiscriminatefiring and killed Amir.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.