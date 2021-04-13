UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Enmity Claims Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Old enmity claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that one Akbar, a resident of Chak No 276-RB Ghokhowal, had an old enmity with Yasir and others of the same locality.

The accused, Yasir, along with his accomplices, opened fire on Akbar on Tuesday and injured him seriously. He was rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case against nine accused including Yasir, Waqas, and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Police Station Man Same

Recent Stories

Govt decides strict action against those creating ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Finance Department links &#039;Tahseel&#03 ..

27 minutes ago

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

32 minutes ago

Springboks' World Cup winner Jantjies joins strugg ..

27 minutes ago

Russia detains two after huge Saint Petersburg fir ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.