Old enmity claims life

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that one Akbar, a resident of Chak No 276-RB Ghokhowal, had an old enmity with Yasir and others of the same locality.

The accused, Yasir, along with his accomplices, opened fire on Akbar on Tuesday and injured him seriously. He was rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case against nine accused including Yasir, Waqas, and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report.