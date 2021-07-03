Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :-:A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the limits of Bhera police station.

Police said on Saturday that Hamid Bhalwana, 37, resident of Wapda colony had enmity with Farhan Dengh over a murder case.

In a fit of grudge, Farhan and his accomplices Anwar, Waseem and Safdar broke into the house of Hamid on Friday night and shot at and injured him when he was sleeping on the roof.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.