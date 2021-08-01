UrduPoint.com

Old Enmity Claims Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :A man was tortured to death over an old enmity, in the precincts of Bhera police station.

Police said on Sunday the incident took place at Khanwala village of tehsil Bhera where Ashraf along with five others killed Sohaib Mukhtiar (30) by torturing him with sticks and axes over an old enmity.

Later, the accused fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The victim was the only brother of seven sisters.

A case has been registered against the culprits.

