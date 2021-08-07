Old enmity claims life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Armed outlaws gunned down a person over old enmity in Sahuka police station premises.

According to details, armed outlaws from rival group opened fire and killed a person namely Sharif alias Sharifi Marzika at Jamlera road.

According to police spokesman, the killing person had old enmity with the accused.

The body was shifted at hospital for autopsy while police have also registered case against Qamar Zaman and his four accomplices on the complaint of deceased's brother Mohsin Shahzad.