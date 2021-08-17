Old enmity claims life

A man was shot dead over an old enmity in a nearby village, in the limits of Lundianwala police on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity in a nearby village, in the limits of Lundianwala police on Tuesday.

Police said that Noor Ahmed (45) of Chak No 653-GB was passing through a street when his rivals opened fire, killing him on the spot.

After committing crime, the accused fled the scene.

The victim's father and brother had also been murdered by a rival group three months back.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary and started investigation.