Old Enmity Claims Life
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station.
Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Rasoolabad was going to home on a motorbike when three armed persons opened indiscriminate fire at him near Chak 87-NB, killing him on the spot.
Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.
A case has been registered.
Police were looking into the matter.