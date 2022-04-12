Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Rasoolabad was going to home on a motorbike when three armed persons opened indiscriminate fire at him near Chak 87-NB, killing him on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered.

Police were looking into the matter.