SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The youth was shot dead by rivals under the jurisdiction of Piplaan on Friday.

According to the police, Sanaullah had a family dispute with his cousins Inamullah Khanand Rudaish khan. Today, Sanaullah was returning home when the accused gunned down him.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.