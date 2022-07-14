Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Shahpur on Thursday.

According to police, Allah Ditta Dhako was returning home when three people shot him dead at Qurbaan Shah Mohallah and fled the scene.

Allah Ditta, resident of Shahpur had an old enmity with Basit, Naveed and others over domestic issues.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessarylegal formalities.

A case has been registered against the culprits.