Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was gunned down over old enmity in Moza Teri Khail adda in the limits of Mooch police here on Wednesday.

Police said Muhammad Nawaz (57), r/o Mawaz wala had an old enmity with Najeeb Khan and Saleem khan of same locality over some domestic issues.

One the day of incident,they exchange harsh words and Najeeb opened fire at Nawaz,killing him on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to nearby hospital for autopsy.