Old enmity claims life

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Chakrala police station on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place in Chakrala area where Najeebullah shot dead Safdar Ahmed Awan (55) when he was going to bazaar.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to nearest hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.