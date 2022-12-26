Old Enmity Claims Life
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The youth was shot dead over an old enmity, in the precincts of Darya Khan on Monday.
According to police, Safiyan,19, a resident of Amaan Town was taking tea at a restaurant when three people riding a motorcycle came there and opened indiscriminate fire at him.
He received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.
The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.
Police were looking into the matter.