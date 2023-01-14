UrduPoint.com

Old Enmity Claims Life

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Old enmity claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the limits of City Sammundri police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that Rana Farooq, resident of Chak No.390-GB was present near 3-Pulli Stop on Samundri-Kania Bungalow road when hisrivals allegedly opened fire at him.

He received fatal bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused.

