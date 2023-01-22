Old enmity claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that 37-year-old Khalil Haidar of Hussainia Chowk People's Colony was present in Muhammadi Chowk Millat Colony when his rivals on amotorcycle opened firing at him. As a result, Khalil died on the spot while the accused fled.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.